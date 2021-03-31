The new Chequers building offers 12 swim-up suites and 36 balcony suites (Credit: Sandals)

Sandals has extended its Sandals Royal Caribbean resort in Montego Bay with a further 48 suites.

A new four-storey Chequers building at the resort will open to guests from 15 December; reservations are open now.



Chequers includes 12 new swim-up junior suites with patio soaking tubs, and 36 junior suites with balcony tubs.



Promotional all-inclusive stays in junior balcony suites lead in from £1,935pp (until 6 April), including return economy Virgin Atlantic flights from Heathrow and resort transfers, for travel from 1 September 2022 to 21 October 2022.