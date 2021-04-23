Unique Caribbean Holidays is selling holidays to Sandals Barbados and the neighbouring Sandals Royal Barbados for departures from 20 October 2021 when the flights begin



Aer Lingus will initially operate twice-weekly flights from Manchester on Wednesday and Saturday, with a third flight on Friday due to be added from 3 November. The flights will operate though to March 2022.



Packages can be secured with a £175pp deposit with the full balance due 71 days before departure.