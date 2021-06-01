Sandals customers can take part in the schemes

Guests of Sandals resorts throughout the Caribbean can help hatch turtles, rebuild dying reefs and curtail invasive marine species to mark World Ocean Day.

Visitors can work with local turtle conservation authorities to help monitor thousands of baby turtles as they journey into the sea from May to December.

Guests of any Sandals resort in Saint Lucia can join a course in coral out planting and the science of nurseries during their stay.

Once familiarised with the necessary skills, PADI certified individuals can take part in a dive to help save the Caribbean reefs.

Divers staying at Sandals Resorts or Beaches Resorts can join a special lionfish hunting dive - a species which is allegedly highly destructive to the biodiversity of Caribbean waters.

Adam Stewart, Sandals Resorts International executive chairman said: "Over the next 10 years we have promised to develop and implement conservation efforts, engaging more than 100,000 people in educational efforts, planting 30,000 coral fragments and seeing thousands of turtle hatchlings to the sea.

"The Caribbean is our home and the sea, the centre of our lives.

"Working to preserve and improve the quality, beauty and bounty of our ocean is an imperative that has direct implications for the livelihood of Caribbean people and of course, the visitors who grace our shore."