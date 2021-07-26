Sandals Royal Curacao is situated 15 miles from the Lesser Antilles island’s airport and is expected to open from 14 April. The property will have the brand’s first Dos Awa infinity pool and its first floating restaurant and bar, in the style of a 92-feet Dutch ship.

The property will offer 351 rooms in 24 categories, including two new signature suites, the Awa Seaside Butler Bungalows and Kurason Island Poolside Butler Bungalows, complete with hot tubs, private pools, butler service, and convertible Mini Coopers for guests to drive.

Three oceanfront wedding venues will also be constructed, plus a spa.

An introductory offer includes 45% off all room categories if booked by 2 November.

Karl Thompson, managing director of Unique Caribbean Holidays, Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ UK tour operator, said:

“We are thrilled to make this truly remarkable resort available for bookings and to introduce Curacao to new audiences that we know will be captivated by its beauty, the warmth of its people and the destination’s irrepressible energy.

“We are certain our partners will love selling this hotel.”

