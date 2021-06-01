(Hammock Cove, Antigua) According to Sandals, its bookings have increased since the announcement

Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ UK tour operator has reportedly seen a "huge demand" from customers looking to book a last minute holiday to Antigua, Barbados, Grenada and Turks and Caicos.

Managing director Karl Thompson said he was "delighted" that over half of the destinations Sandals operate in were added to the UK government’s green list on Thursday (24 June).

"This long-awaited good news is not only exciting for our customers, who want to travel as soon as possible, but also for our staff and trade partners who can’t wait to get booking," he added.

"Yesterday’s news will not only drive business for last-minute holidays, but will also give much needed confidence to consumers who already have Caribbean holidays booked to depart this year."

Thompson added the expected announcement that double-jabbed travellers arriving from amber list countries won’t have to quarantine on their return to the UK will be "very welcome".

"We know how desperate people have been to travel and we can’t wait to get UK guests back to the Caribbean as soon as possible."