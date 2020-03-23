The discount can be applied to bookings for any of Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ 18 Caribbean retreats, and can be used on bookings made through the trade.



It is valid for both accommodation-only and flight-inclusive Sandals and Beaches packages.



Karl Thompson, managing director of Sandals and Beaches’ UK tour operator Unique Caribbean Holidays Ltd, said: “While we appreciate noone is able to travel right now, especially our critical NHS workers, we want to offer NHS staff 10% off their next Sandals and Beaches Holiday as a small token of our appreciation.



"These are the people who are on the frontline every day, fighting this pandemic and saving lives. When the time comes, we want to welcome NHS staff to our resorts in the Caribbean where we hope they can enjoy a well-deserved break. We’d like to thank all of our health workers everything they have done and continue to do to keep all of us safe and well.”