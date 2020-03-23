Search TTG
Search
Remember me
New to TTG?
Register
More
About TTG
Our Vision
Contacts
Digital Editions
Editions Archive
Subscribe for Print
Features Lists & Media Packs
Advertise
Travel Industry Jobs
Apply for travel industry jobs or advertise your own recruitment brief.
Competitions
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
23 Mar 2020
Win a bottle of Moet and a giant Lindt bunny with Zafiro Hotels
10 Mar 2020
Win a Japanese cooking class and dinner with Visit Miyagi
09 Mar 2020
Earn £50 Love2shop vouchers when you book a Virgin Voyages package through Voyage Store
02 Mar 2020
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
Win a bottle of Moet and a giant Lindt bunny with Zafiro Hotels
Win a Japanese cooking class and dinner with Visit Miyagi
Earn £50 Love2shop vouchers when you book a Virgin Voyages package through Voyage Store
VIEW ALL COMPETITIONS
Events
TTG Luxury Travel Awards
TTG Luxury Experience
TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies
Luxpo London
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG
TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020
VIEW ALL EVENTS
OTHER TRAVEL INDUSTRY EVENTS
Councils urged to widen scope of business rates relief
03 Apr 2020
VIEW ALL EVENTS
Topics
Agents
Air
Brexit
Business advice
City & Finance
Coronavirus Business Support
Coronavirus Updates
Cruise
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
Technology
Thomas Cook collapse hub
Touring & Adventure
TTG Travel Heroes hub
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
Technology
Thomas Cook collapse hub
Touring & Adventure
TTG Travel Heroes hub
Cruise
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Videos
TTG Diversity Charter
30 Under 30
everywoman in Travel
ITT hub
WTM hub
VIEW ALL TOPICS
PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019
Topics
Agents
Air
Brexit
Business advice
City & Finance
Coronavirus Business Support
Coronavirus Updates
Cruise
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
Technology
Thomas Cook collapse hub
Touring & Adventure
TTG Travel Heroes hub
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
Technology
Thomas Cook collapse hub
Touring & Adventure
TTG Travel Heroes hub
Cruise
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Videos
TTG Diversity Charter
30 Under 30
everywoman in Travel
ITT hub
WTM hub
VIEW ALL TOPICS
Events
TTG Luxury Travel Awards
TTG Luxury Experience
TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies
Luxpo London
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG
TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020
VIEW ALL EVENTS
OTHER TRAVEL INDUSTRY EVENTS
Councils urged to widen scope of business rates relief
03 Apr 2020
VIEW ALL EVENTS
Competitions
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
23 Mar 2020
Win a bottle of Moet and a giant Lindt bunny with Zafiro Hotels
10 Mar 2020
Win a Japanese cooking class and dinner with Visit Miyagi
09 Mar 2020
Earn £50 Love2shop vouchers when you book a Virgin Voyages package through Voyage Store
02 Mar 2020
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
Win a bottle of Moet and a giant Lindt bunny with Zafiro Hotels
Win a Japanese cooking class and dinner with Visit Miyagi
Earn £50 Love2shop vouchers when you book a Virgin Voyages package through Voyage Store
VIEW ALL COMPETITIONS
More
About TTG
Our Vision
Contacts
Digital Editions
Editions Archive
Subscribe for Print
Features Lists & Media Packs
Advertise
Travel Industry Jobs
Apply for travel industry jobs or advertise your own recruitment brief.
Sandals Resorts reassures trade in video message
03 Apr 2020
by Franki Berry
Travel agents are the "backbone" of Sandals Resorts
You've reached your guest article limit
Please log in below or join now for free unlimited access.
Join now
For assistance contact
support@ttgmedia.com
Remember me
Register
|
Reset password
Franki Berry
Digital reporter
TTG Media Ltd.
More By This Author
Ryanair slashes pay by 50% across the board
Covid-19 cases confirmed on Princess Cruises ship
Heathrow to move all flights to one runway
Most Read
Coronavirus: Tui invokes force majeure to freeze payments
Jet2.com to suspend all flights 'until at least 1 May'
Jet2holidays to issue rebooking vouchers retaining agent commission
UPDATED: Your airline, cruise and tour operator cancellation guide
Jet2 suspends Cyprus flights at island's request
Recommended For You
Councils urged to widen scope of business rates relief
03 Apr 2020
Furlough: what does it mean for employees and employers?
03 Apr 2020
Ryanair slashes pay by 50% across the board
03 Apr 2020
Covid-19 cases confirmed on Princess Cruises ship
03 Apr 2020
Competitions
VIEW ALL
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
23 Mar 2020
Win a bottle of Moet and a giant Lindt bunny with Zafiro Hotels
10 Mar 2020
Win a Japanese cooking class and dinner with Visit Miyagi
09 Mar 2020
Earn £50 Love2shop vouchers when you book a Virgin Voyages package through Voyage Store
02 Mar 2020
VIEW ALL
Our Next Events
VIEW ALL
TTG Luxury Experience
22 Jun 2020
The Belfry Hotel & Resort
TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference
03 Jul 2020
etc.venues County Hall, London
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies
10 Jul 2020
The Vox, Birmingham
Luxpo London
17 Jul 2020
The Langham, London
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU
About Us
Advertise
Privacy
Contacts
Newsletters
Cookies
Our Vision
Worldwide
T&Cs
Subscribe
Feeds
Refunds