When international travel resumes, guests visiting Sandal’s properties in Jamaica, Barbados and the Bahamas, are being asked to take a small amount sanitary towels, tampons, and hand sanitiser in their luggage which can be passed on to local women’s centres on the islands.

Sandals has joined the Pack for a Purpose initiative, which aims to positively impact communities around the world through travellers making meaningful contributions to the destinations they visit.

To take part, Sandals guests should select the resort they are visiting on the Pack for a Purpose website and pack the chosen items they wish to donate before they travel. Items will the be delivered to the hotel’s front desk on arrival.

Heidi Clarke, director of the Sandals Foundation, said: “Period poverty is a problem all over the world and now, more than ever, disadvantaged women in the Caribbean are finding it difficult to access the products they need.

“By bringing one or two packs of sanitary towels or tampons with them and signing up to the Pack for a Purpose programme, Sandals guests can do their bit to help women who are living difficult lives. What’s more, they weigh next to nothing, so guests don’t need to worry about exceeding their luggage weight allowance.”