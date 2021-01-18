Sandals and Beaches have also seen customers "enhancing" their holidays with flight upgrades

All-inclusive resort operator Sandals has seen UK customers booking further ahead during the past two months as they look to travel at a time when Covid-19 restrictions may have eased.

Sandals and its sister brand Beaches said the majority of bookings for its Caribbean resorts over the past eight months had been for departures between September 2021 and April 2022.

Karl Thompson, managing director of Unique Caribbean Holidays, the UK tour operator for Sandals and Beaches, added: “This suggests that our customers are keen to travel this year, but want to book further ahead for dates when restrictions will hopefully have lifted.”

Another positive trend for Sandals is that customers are willing to “enhance” their holidays by upgrading their flights, with premium economy being included in just under half of current bookings.

“This shows that our guests are looking to make their holidays more luxurious for when they can travel, offering even more to look forward to for their Caribbean break,” added Thompson.