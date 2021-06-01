The first session will come from Beaches Negril Beach Resort and Spa (Credit: Beaches)

Sandals and Beaches Resorts will host the first in a series of live weekly webinars from the Caribbean for agents on Thursday (10 June).

The sessions will be broadcast direct from the operator’s resorts across the Caribbean, starting with Beaches Negril Beach Resort and Spa.



They have been specifically designed for agents, both those unfamiliar with the Sandals and Beaches brands, or those wishing to expand their knowledge of the company’s portfolio.



Each session will be hosted by a different Sandals or Beaches resort manager, alongside members of the firm’s UK sales team.