Sandals will offer complimentary on-resort Covid-19 testing to all guests required to test negative for coronavirus before they fly home.

While UK leisure travel is currently banned, Sandals and Beaches Resorts said it wanted to ensure it was taking "proactive steps" to be ready to meet guests testing needs when travel resumes.



Tests will be conducted by certified medical professionals; guests will be able to book their tests at their convenience to ensure minimal distraction from their holiday experience.



All tests will be done within 72 hours of guests’ departure, with results available within 24 hours – ensuring they meet the UK’s current pre-departure testing rules.