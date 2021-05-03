Sandals and Beaches Resorts is poised to take bookings for 2024 after reporting strong sales.

The all-inclusive brand said sales were “incredibly strong” for late 2021 and periods of 2022 and it already had 2023 on sale. Sandals will put 2024 on sale “soon”.



Karl Thompson, Unique Vacations UK managing director, an affiliate of the brand’s worldwide sales and marketing representative, said there was “a strong future order book”.

“Most new bookings and booking amends over the last few months have been made for 2022 travel dates but in the last week there has been a significant increase in bookings for July – December 2021,” he said.

“As a result, we recommend that agents encourage their clients to book sooner rather than later to secure their preferred resort and room category.”

Sandals said sales from homeworking agents and agency divisions had increased by 63% in the last two years as more agents switch from retail stores to working from home as a result of the pandemic.

Between January and April 2021, 39% of trade sales came from homeworkers, versus 32% for the whole of 2020 and 24% for the whole of 2019.