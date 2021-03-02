Extra seats will be available for trips during the 2021 festive season (Credit: Santa's Lapland)

Extra seats will be available for trips during the 2021 festive season (Credit: Santa's Lapland)

Santa’s Lapland will operate its winter 2021 programme with larger aircraft, allowing the brand to offer an additional 1,000 seats this winter.

The business said the move came in response to "growing demand" for Lapland getaways after the 2020 Lapland season was wiped out by the Covid crisis.



Earlier this year, Santa’s Lapland also put its 2022 programme on sale early to allow families to plan even further in advance.



The brand’s 2021 season will offer three-and four-night departures from 26 November to 24 December, available on £150pp deposits.



Flights are available from Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and London.