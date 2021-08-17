SAS will fly to the new Scandinavian Mountains airport, located between Salen, Sweden’s largest resort and Trysil, Norway’s premier ski area. The airport is a 40-minute transfer to Trysil and “10-25 minutes” from Salen.

The region claims 254 slopes in four resorts, with 157 lifts and more than 100,000 beds available.

Stefan Sjöstrand, chief executive of resort owner SkiStar, said: “The huge interest for alpine skiing and winter holidays in Scandinavia has seen an increase over the last few years, and despite the ongoing pandemic we are optimistic about the upcoming season as our guests and citizens are being vaccinated.

“Furthermore, the accessibility for international skiing enthusiasts will be even more convenient with this new flight from London to our destinations in both Salen and Trysil.”

Flights will operate on Sundays from 26 December 2021 until 27 February 2022. They depart Heathrow at 11.20, arriving at 12.55. The return flight to London is an 06.40 departure, arriving at 10.00. Among the transfer options is a dog sled to Salen.