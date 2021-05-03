SAS, Scandinavian Airlines has announced the launch of a new direct connection between Heathrow and Lulea airport for winter 2021-22.

The flight will operate on Mondays (departing Lulea at 3.40pm) and Fridays (departing Heathrow at 10.35am), beginning 17 December 2021 and running until 21 March 2022.

It is the only direct flight connection between Swedish Lapland (with such attractions as the Tree Hotel and Arctic Bath) and the UK, and the three-hour flight will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft.

The flight is the culmination of a number of years’ work for the teams at Swedish Lapland Visitors Board and Lulea airport.

Tickets are available via GDS systems or a number of dedicated packages created by Artisan Travel, Best Served Scandinavia (Wexas) and Sunvil.

“Improved accessibility is a crucial factor for the continued development of the hospitality industry in this part of Sweden,” said Annika Fredriksson, acting chief executive of Swedish Lapland Visitors Board.