The UK is set to gain a new direct air route to Portugal’s Azores archipelago.

Sata Azores Airlines has announced a new service, launching in June.



Three-times weekly Stansted-Ponta Delgada flights will get under way on 3 June.



Flights will operate on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays through to the end of September.



Sata previously operated a London route from Gatwick.



The Azores was one of just a handful of destinations to remain on the government’s quarantine-free travel corridor list into the new year.



It was removed, along with Madeira, Qatar and Chile, on 14 January – just a day before the entire travel corridor regime was suspended.