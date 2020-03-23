The acquisition of 43.5 million shares in Carnival by the Gulf state’s Public Investment Fund(PIF) was disclosed in a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday (6 April).

It amounts to a transaction worth in the region of US $435 million according to Carnival’s share price, which closed at $10.21 on Monday.



Carnival becomes the PIF’s latest high-profile investment after investing in companies such as Oyo Hotels, Uber and Tesla.

The corporation’s brands include P&O Cruises, Cunard, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line.