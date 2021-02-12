The Save Our Summer action group has sent a second letter to prime minister Boris Johnson after membership soared to more than 700 companies.

The campaign, which was only launched earlier this week and now has 735 members, is urging the government to set a date for reopening travel and has suggested a “target date” of safely reopening from 1 May.

Save Our Summer founder Paul Charles said: “We’re calling for a targeted route out of lockdown to be unveiled on Monday in line with the strong vaccination data, and improving infection/mortality rate data.”





The letter to Johnson reads: “The travel sector cannot be opened up overnight like a hairdresser’s salon. Airlines, for instance, need months of lead time in order to operate any meaningful kind of summer capacity.

“We have every faith that you will rise to the challenge, give our sector real clarity on Monday and lead the travel industry back to prosperity, protecting at least half a million jobs in the process.”