More than 2,000 people have signed TTG’s petition calling on government to engage with the travel sector, provide dedicated support and protect jobs.
TTG’s new three-point #SaveTravel manifesto was launched on Wednesday (27 January), and urges prime minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet to act without delay in:
1 - Providing the travel industry with regular updates on major policy decisions;
2 - Re-establishing a travel taskforce, this time with industry representation, and ensure greater collaboration across government on issues relating to travel; and
3 - Committing to providing dedicated financial support for the industry, including an extension to the furlough scheme that is tailored for travel.
It’s a simple message: engage; provide support; protect jobs.