TTG’s new three-point #SaveTravel manifesto was launched on Wednesday (27 January), and urges prime minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet to act without delay in:

1 - Providing the travel industry with regular updates on major policy decisions;

2 - Re-establishing a travel taskforce, this time with industry representation, and ensure greater collaboration across government on issues relating to travel; and

3 - Committing to providing dedicated financial support for the industry, including an extension to the furlough scheme that is tailored for travel.

It’s a simple message: engage; provide support; protect jobs.

Click here to sign the petition