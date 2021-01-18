TTG is reviving the #SaveTravel Twitterstorms of last year and urging the industry to back our latest action to urge government publish a roadmap out of the Covid crisis for travel.
To support the launch of the #SaveTravel manifesto, which is calling for greater collaboration between ministers and the travel industry; the re-establishment of a travel taskforce; and dedicated financial support for the sector – a new Twitterstorm will take place at 10am on Friday 29 January.
The tweet will read:
11 months into Covid and travel is at a standstill - now summer hols are threatened too. The travel industry urgently needs dedicated financial support and a roadmap out of this crisis. Will you commit to protecting 1000s of jobs @BorisJohnson? #SaveTravel savetravel.co.uk
To take part, simply copy the above text, paste it into a tweet from your personal or business Twitter account, and publish it at 10am on Friday.
You can also download the #SaveTravel image at the bottom of this article to add to your tweet.
Industry members can also add their voice to the #SaveTravel manifesto petition, which can be signed here.
The manifesto letter, addressed to prime minister Boris Johnson, transport secretary Grant Shapps, chancellor Rishi Sunak and home secretary Priti Patel, and the rest of the cabinet, urges ministers to:
Click or tap on the images below to download new #SaveTravel assets to go with your tweets.