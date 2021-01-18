To support the launch of the #SaveTravel manifesto, which is calling for greater collaboration between ministers and the travel industry; the re-establishment of a travel taskforce; and dedicated financial support for the sector – a new Twitterstorm will take place at 10am on Friday 29 January.

The tweet will read:

11 months into Covid and travel is at a standstill - now summer hols are threatened too. The travel industry urgently needs dedicated financial support and a roadmap out of this crisis. Will you commit to protecting 1000s of jobs @BorisJohnson? #SaveTravel savetravel.co.uk

To take part, simply copy the above text, paste it into a tweet from your personal or business Twitter account, and publish it at 10am on Friday.

You can also download the #SaveTravel image at the bottom of this article to add to your tweet.

Industry members can also add their voice to the #SaveTravel manifesto petition, which can be signed here.