TTG has reported recently on the mental health toll of this crisis and today we’re urging those who are struggling, not to do it in silence.

Please ask for help, whether that’s contacting a friend or colleague directly for a “virtual coffee”, or getting in touch via one of the important resources we have listed below.

TTG recently hosted a mental health session with Vertical Group’s Chris North who has spoken publicly about his 10-year struggle with depression in May. He now runs regular coffee mornings with Vertical Systems staff, during which people can talk openly about their own experiences.