Today marks the end of #SaveTravel Week, and after a successful five days in which the campaign’s letter to chancellor Rishi Sunak and transport secretary Grant Shapps has reached almost 10,000 signatures, we are now asking the travel industry to take a step back, and look after one another - and your own mental health - during this devastating time.
TTG has reported recently on the mental health toll of this crisis and today we’re urging those who are struggling, not to do it in silence.
Please ask for help, whether that’s contacting a friend or colleague directly for a “virtual coffee”, or getting in touch via one of the important resources we have listed below.
TTG recently hosted a mental health session with Vertical Group’s Chris North who has spoken publicly about his 10-year struggle with depression in May. He now runs regular coffee mornings with Vertical Systems staff, during which people can talk openly about their own experiences.
He has urged people who are suffering to speak out. “I was someone who didn’t talk about it for a long time and I wish I’d spoken out earlier. Talking is a therapy in itself.”
Today TTG is also asking the travel industry to consider making a donation to AbtaLifeLine, which is working to support travel industry colleagues struggling with their mental health amid the pandemic, and financially helping those who have lost their job or are otherwise struggling to make end meet.
Don’t suffer in silence. If you wish to talk to someone, please use these links below.