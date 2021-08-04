TTG is once again urging the industry to come together and get behind a new Twitterstorm, this time aimed at appealing to Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to step up and #SaveTravelJobs.
At 11am on Thursday (12 August), TTG is asking the industry to unite across Twitter and post the below tweet, along with the #SaveTravelJobs image which can be downloaded below.
After a fantastic response to our previous #SaveTravel Twitterstorms we want the sector to unite once again, to drive home the message that the industry needs urgent sector-specific support.
The Twitterstorm is part of TTG's wider campaign urging the government to recognise the unique challenges facing the travel industry, which hasn't been able to restart in the same way that other sectors have.
More than 1,000 people across the industry have already signed TTG's letter to Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, which has three key demands:
Copy the below text and paste it into a tweet from your personal or business Twitter account:
Furlough ends next month and for 1000s of people it will mean the end of their jobs in travel firms across the UK. Your lack of dedicated financial support for this sector @borisjohnson @rishisunak has been shameful. Now is the time to deliver vital help and #SaveTravelJobs
You can also download the pic at the bottom of this article to add to your tweet.
11am Thursday (12 August)