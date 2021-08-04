The Twitterstorm is part of TTG's wider campaign urging the government to recognise the unique challenges facing the travel industry, which hasn't been able to restart in the same way that other sectors have.

More than 1,000 people across the industry have already signed TTG's letter to Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, which has three key demands:

To provide furlough support beyond 30 September until at least April 2022;

To introduce dedicated financial support for this industry, including 100% business rates relief for the full financial year, as well as a dedicated grant scheme;

And to use their positions to publicly voice support for the travel industry – especially travel agents – to restore confidence in this sector, in the same way they spoke up for restaurateurs when the government launched the Eat Out to Help Out scheme this time last year.

Sign the letter here

How to join the Twitterstorm:

Copy the below text and paste it into a tweet from your personal or business Twitter account:



Furlough ends next month and for 1000s of people it will mean the end of their jobs in travel firms across the UK. Your lack of dedicated financial support for this sector @borisjohnson @rishisunak has been shameful. Now is the time to deliver vital help and #SaveTravelJobs

You can also download the pic at the bottom of this article to add to your tweet.

When?

11am Thursday (12 August)