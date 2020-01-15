The tour operator, which was founded in Australia, has pledged the money to various charities including the Australian Red Cross’ Disaster Relief and Recovery Appeal, The Salvation Army’s Emergency Assistance, the country’s fire services and Wildlife Rescue (Wires).

Thousands of homes have been destroyed and at least 28 people have died in the fires, which started last year.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating bushfires in many parts of Australia, and the significant impact it is having on individuals, local communities and our native wildlife”, said Glen Moroney, owner of Scenic Group.



“As an Australian-founded company, we are committed to supporting the outstanding work of the many emergency services personnel, community services staff, volunteer firefighters and animal welfare organisations."

Numerous travel companies have donated money towards the cause, including Three Little Birds PR, Carnival Corporation, Norwegian Cruise Line, Fred Olsen, APT and Intrepid.