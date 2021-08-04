The programme gives agents the chance to earn "luxury gifts" every time they make a booking through Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises.

They will earn 100 points each time they make a booking with either brand, 150 points for an escorted tour booking and 200 points for an ocean cruise booking onboard Scenic Eclipse or Emerald Azzura.

Agents can collect "as many points as they can" and at the end of each period redeem them against a collection of rewards.

Points can be collected for all bookings made since 1 August.