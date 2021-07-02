Emerald will be operating 38 river cruises around Europe before the end of 2021

Scenic Group’s two river cruise brands Scenic Luxury Cruises and Emerald Cruises have announced plans to return to more of Europe’s rivers from late July 2021.

Emerald Cruises’ first Douro sailing will depart Porto on 31 July, while the new Rhine itineraries will set sail from Basel on 19 August, which will be followed by Danube trips on 30 August.





The brand will also resume Christmas markets trips on the Rhine and Danube from late November. In total, Emerald will operate 38 river cruises in Europe from July to December.





While Scenic restarts Douro trips on 30 July, followed by Bordeaux in France from 29 August, Rhine cruises on 30 August and the Danube from 27 September.



Like its sister brand, Scenic will also offer Christmas market cruises in November and December, while there will be two departures of a multi-river 15-day itinerary from Amsterdam to Budapest.



All cruises from both brands are now on sale and all guests must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before departure.