The line’s five-day "Tastes of Imperial Europe" river cruise will take guests from Budapest to Vienna, calling at Bratislava. Prices start from £1,795pp and will depart 4 April, 2023, onboard Scenic Pearl.

The eight-day "Delightful Douro" itinerary onboard Scenic Azure will sail a round trip from Porto on 30 October, 2023, with stops at Regua, Vega de Terron, Pocinho and Pinhao. Fares start at £2,845pp.

Guests booking before 30 September, 2021, can save up to £1,400 per couple on cruises sailing the Rhine, Main and Danube, the rivers of France and the waterways of Russia and those booking Portugal itineraries could save up to £1,200 per couple.