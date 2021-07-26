Scenic is operating a series of eight and 11-day round trips from Porto onboard its Scenic Azure Star Ship over the next few months.

To mark its return, Scenic has released a series of short films to demonstrate the guest experience including health and safety protocols and what passengers can expect during their holiday.



The eight-day Delightful Douro calls at Regua, Vega de Terron, Pocinho and Pinhao, while the 11-day Unforgettable Douro itinerary features a gourmet focus and includes wine-tasting at Quinta da Aveleda.

Scenic is currently offering discounts of up to £700pp on cruises, as well as free door-to-door chauffeur-driven transfers.