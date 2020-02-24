The 11-day cruise from Valletta includes numerous destinations, such as in Africa, Malta, Spain and Portugal.

It is onboard Scenic Eclipse, which is what the cruise line describes as "the world’s first luxury discovery yacht".

Besides two helicopters and a submarine, Eclipse offers 10 dining options ranging from alfresco eating in the Yacht Club to an exclusive Chefs Table setting.



All 114 of the ship’s suites come with verandas and private butler service.



Its spa, meanwhile, features a wide range of treatments and wellness offerings including a Finnish sauna and plunge pools.

Tickets for the Andalusian coastline itinerary, which departs on June 7, 2022, start at £5,795pp.