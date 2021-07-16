Meanwhile, there have been talks between the UK and France about allowing travellers between the two countries to use an app developed by Eurotunnel to smooth Covid-era travel, while New Zealand has closed an air corridor due to the increased risk of Covid.

Here are the key travel headlines making national press headlines on Friday (23 July).

Big getaway begins in race to avoid rule tightening

Almost 400,000 Britons are set to fly this weekend, making a total of 1.5 million this week, as many seek to get away before any more Covid rule changes. The number is 50% up on last year’s one million travellers, as consumers take advantage of a two-week window before the next government traffic light review. (The Telegraph)

UK and France plan Covid travel app

Britain and France are in talks to roll out a “wallet” travel app to ensure holidaymakers have Covid documentation before heading to the port or airport. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps met French counterpart Jean-Baptiste Djebbari in Folkestone on Wednesday to discuss employing an app already used by Eurotunnel. (The Telegraph)



New Zealand shuts Australia air corridor



New Zealand has paused all flights from Australia for two months due to a Covid variant. New Zealand prime minister Jacinta Adern said the extent of the Delta variant in Australia warranted a shutdown of the quarantine-free travel bubble between the two countries. (The Guardian)



Cornwall asks visitors to test as hospitals fill up



Tourism bosses are warning holidaymakers to get tested for Covid before heading to Cornwall because hospitals are filling up and cases rising in resorts. Visitors are being asked to pack Covid testing kits and use them regularly. Visit Cornwall has called for a ’summer of understanding’, while the council is asking tourists to ’respect local communities in holiday hotspots’. (The Daily Mail)