Scotland said said would “be close monitoring of the position in the Balearics over the next three weeks ahead of the next review point”.

Scotland has joined Northern Ireland in adding Malta, Madeira and the Balearics to its travel green list.

Other additions include Antigua, Barbados, and Bermuda, while a number of destinations – including Tunisia and Uganda – have been added to the red list.

The changes come into effect at 4am on 30 June.It added the Scottish Government was cautiously considering the evidence for easing amber list travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people.

However it added that "the need for caution to protect public safety means no decision is expected on this immediately and four nations discussions will continue".

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Michael Matheson said: “From the outset we have said caution is required regarding international travel and people should think very carefully about travelling abroad as situations can suddenly change.

“We continue to work closely with the other home nations and are cautiously supportive of exploring options for the easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from countries on the amber list - but only if the clinical advice supports it and if systems are in place to ensure the wider safety of the Scottish population.”

The full list if additions to the green list include: