Scotland and Wales will follow the UK government’s decision to ease quarantine restrictions on fully vaccinated EU and US arrivals from Monday (2 August).
Scotland’s cabinet secretary for transport, Michael Matheson, said the move was made possible due to the "overwhelming" success of the country’s vaccination programme.
"This new arrangement will be carefully monitored by clinicians and kept under close review as we seek to put Scotland firmly on the path to recovery – but people should continue to think very carefully about travelling – especially given the prevalence and unpredictable nature of variants of concern," he added.
The need for travellers to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival in Scotland is being waived subject to countries covered remaining on the amber travel list. The easing also removes the need for a PCR test on day eight after arrival.
All travellers will still be required to produce a negative test prior to departure and a negative PCR test on day two after arrival.
Eluned Morgan, Welsh minister for health and social services, said while the administration "regretted" the UK government’s proposals to further remove quarantine requirements, it would be "ineffective" to introduce separate arrangements for Wales given it shares a border with England.
On the removal of quarantine for vaccinated EU and US travellers, he said: "Therefore, we will be aligning with the other UK administrations and implementing this decision for Wales.
"We look to the UK government to provide assurances that processes will be in place to ensure those travelling in to the UK have been fully vaccinated.
"Without self-isolation requirements upon arrival there is a higher risk of importing cases and variants of concern (VoCs) from abroad."
The BBC reports the Northern Ireland executive will meet later this week to consider the proposals.