Scotland’s cabinet secretary for transport, Michael Matheson, said the move was made possible due to the "overwhelming" success of the country’s vaccination programme.

"This new arrangement will be carefully monitored by clinicians and kept under close review as we seek to put Scotland firmly on the path to recovery – but people should continue to think very carefully about travelling – especially given the prevalence and unpredictable nature of variants of concern," he added.

The need for travellers to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival in Scotland is being waived subject to countries covered remaining on the amber travel list. The easing also removes the need for a PCR test on day eight after arrival.

All travellers will still be required to produce a negative test prior to departure and a negative PCR test on day two after arrival.