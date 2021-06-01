Ships will not be allowed to dock in Scotland until the whole country is placed in Covid protection level one

Scotland has banned all cruise calls until the country’s Covid epidemic eases to the point whereby the whole country can be placed under the Scottish government’s lowest Covid protection level.

The revelation came after it was revealed to the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association on Tuesday (8 June) that MSC Virtuosa would be denied the right to dock in Greenock on Wednesday (9 June).



The Scottish government edict emerged less than 36 hours before the ship was due to arrive in the port, near Glasgow. MSC confirmed to TTG on Tuesday evening the call in Greenock would be cancelled.



A Scottish government spokesperson said: "We fully understand the impact of the current restrictions on domestic cruises. We explained our concerns about the transmission risks posed by cruise vessels in an update to industry on the 24 May and confirmed we would clarify the position in June.



"Following extensive engagement with stakeholders, we have now confirmed domestic cruises can restart when all of Scotland reaches level one. and we have made industry – including the operator – aware of this.



"This decision has been informed by the combination of risks that exists between both cruises and the wider travel context, including the current trajectory of Covid infections and the unknowns around the new Delta variant, in addition to the potential for high risk of uncontained rapid transmission on the cruise."