Scotland’s controversial ban on cruise ship calls looks set to be repealed next week – with industry association Clia voicing its delight.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday (13 July) all parts of Scotland would move to a “modified” version of the country’s “level zero” Covid restrictions from 19 July.

The decision paves the way for the block on cruising to be lifted after a Scottish government spokesperson confirmed last month calls would only be permitted “when all of Scotland” had reached “level one” restrictions.

MSC Virtuosa was denied the right to dock in Greenock on 9 June - less than 36 hours before the ship was due to arrive.

The ban was imposed due to rising Covid infections fuelled by the Delta variant and forced a number of lines to amend and cancel itineraries.