Scotland will adopt a similar traffic light system to the one due to come into force in England from 17 May, first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

At a Covid briefing on Tuesday (11 May), Sturgeon confirmed the country would implement a regime similar to that outlined in full by UK transport secretary Grant Shapps late last week.



The devolved administrations, such as Scotland, have been free throughout the Covid crisis to implement their own policy on international travel.



Sturgeon said the country’s initial green list would feature 12 countries and territories, mirroring the one set out by the UK government on Friday.



It means Scots should shortly be able to travel to the four viable destinations, Portugal, Israel, Iceland and Gibraltar, on the list.

Portugal inclusion ’very significant’

SPAA president Joanne Dooey said: “It’s a relief for the entire travel sector that limited international travel will be permitted from 17 May, in Scotland in a four nations’ approach.”

However, she said there were limited flights to green light countries from Scotland and some green light countries were not currently permitting entry for UK travellers.

“The inclusion of Portugal on this list is very significant and important for Scotland – it’s one of the most popular holiday destinations for Scots ranking in the top choices along with Spain, Greece and Turkey,” she added.

“We expect to see airlines and operators transferring any spare capacity to flights to Portugal this summer and consequently travel agents across Scotland are ready to advise travellers and to help them to make their plans safely.”

She said the cost of PCR testing was “too high”, adding affordable antigen and lateral flow test could be used.