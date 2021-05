The Scottish parliament is flagging changes to quarantine rules (Pic:iStock)

Travellers from Scotland will not need to quarantine when they return from some foreign countries, according to the BBC.

A relaxation of the rules is expected to come into force on 24 May.

It will be part of a traffic light system similar to that in England, the BBC has said.

The Scottish government is due to release more details on Tuesday, the station said.