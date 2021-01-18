All arrivals into Scotland will shortly have to complete a period of managed quarantine (Pictured: Edinburgh)

No date has yet been set for the country’s "managed quarantine" regime to come into effect, although Sturgeon said it would be introduced "as soon as practically possible".



It comes after the UK government last week set out its plans to introduce hotel quarantine for arrivals from 33 "red list" countries to guard against the import of new Covid variants. It is yet unclear when these measures will come into effect.



Sturgeon, though, said the measures didn’t go far enough. “As levels of the virus continue to fall in Scotland, it becomes ever more important we stop the virus from being imported again," said the first minister.



"The threat of new variants is real and we must be ever-more vigilant. That is why we intend to introduce a managed quarantine requirement for anyone who arrives directly into Scotland, regardless of which country they have come from.



"We want to work with the UK government to avoid travellers side-stepping restrictions and arriving in other parts of the UK before travelling to Scotland.



"However, the most effective approach to prevent this and to stop new variants being imported is for the UK government to introduce a compulsory quarantine for anyone travelling into the UK from overseas.



“Since we still have work to do, these measures will not be introduced this week, and more detail will follow shortly."