Store manager Victoria Dodds and her team have returned to Barrhead Travel's Edinburgh Cameron Toll branch

Scotland’s agencies have reopened their doors after “non-essential” retailers were allowed to reopen on Monday (26 April) after months of Covid lockdown.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said reopening non-essential retail was “important first step back to some kind of normality”.

Barrhead Travel was among those to reopen on Monday, while Kilwinning’s Thorne Travel tweeted to clients: "We’ve really missed seeing you over the last few months.”