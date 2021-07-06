The Scottish government’s move to follow England in ending quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers returning from amber list countries on 19 July has been welcomed by the travel trade.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the move during an announcement on the country’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday (13 July).

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said she was “really pleased” with the decision by the Scottish government.

“It is particularly encouraging to see this move in time for the last few weeks of the summer school holidays,” said Dobson.

“At this crucial stage in recovery, it is vital that the UK continues to adopt a four-nations approach and we hope that future decisions about outbound travel are not as fragmented and disjointed as we have seen over this last year.

“Relieving travellers of the need to quarantine will undoubtedly help build back confidence. The two key areas of concern were quarantine on return and cost of testing. Breaking down the barriers of one of these issues is therefore a step in the right direction to restoring consumer confidence.”

Several agents have complained about the high cost of Covid tests in Scotland, which have generally been more expensive than in England.



Joanne Dooey, president of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA), said the decision was “undoubtedly good news”.





“We expect that enquiries will increase now for summer holidays, but operators and airlines will require time to rearrange packages so it’s unlikely that the travel agent tills will be ringing later today,” added Dooey.