The Afghan government fell on Sunday (15 August) with the Taliban set to return to power for the first time for 20 years as UK and US troops withdraw.

At home, Edinburgh airport chief Gordon Dewar has criticised Scotland’s lack of a digital vaccine pass, while several travel firms are offering vouchers to encourage people to get fully vaccinated.

Here are the key headlines from Monday’s national press.

Parliament to be recalled as Taliban seizes power in Afghanistan

Parliament will reconvene on Wednesday (18 August) to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has seized power in a matter of weeks and is set to formally assume control of the country for the first time since 2001. Boris Johnson confirmed the move on Sunday, but denied the government had been slow to respond to the escalating situation in the country where UK and US troops are in the process of being withdrawn. Last month, Johnson said there was "no military path to victory for the Taliban" (various)

Foreign sec Raab cuts holiday short to address Afghanistan crisis

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has cut an overseas holiday short to address the crisis in Afghanistan. Raab tweeted on Sunday it was "critical" the international community was united in telling the Taliban its violence must end and that "human rights must be protected". However, Labour has criticised Raab’s absence. "For the foreign secretary to go AWOL during an international crisis of this magnitude is nothing short of shameful," said shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy. Raab has said he would "personally oversee" the FCDO’s response to the crisis in Afghanistan. (The Independent)

Scotland ’massively behind’ on digital vaccine pass

Edinburgh airport chief Gordon Dewar has said Scotland is lagging "massively behind" the rest of Europe on the roll-out of a digital vaccine pass for Covid-19. Dewar said the continued reliance on a paper pass was "ridiculous" and "embarrassing" and called for ministers in Scotland to speed up work on a digital version. In particular, Dewar highlighted issues for Scottish holidaymakers in France where paper certificated haven’t been accepted as proof of full vaccination. (The i)

Travellers ’being sold Covid tests they don’t need’

A number of government-backed testing providers have been accused of providing misleading information that could result in travellers paying for expensive Covid-19 tests they don’t need owing to not having updated their websites to reflect changes in UK travel rules. According to The Times, several approved testing providers are still advertising "mandatory" testing packages for those returning to the UK from amber destinations, which include day two tests and eight tests. Anyone fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the UK, EU or US no longer need to take the day eight test. (The Times)

Travel firms offer vouchers to encourage vaccination

Lastminute.com and National Express are among firms set to offer travellers incentives to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19, especially younger people. Lastminute will offer £30 gift cards that can be used towards foreign travel for those who book their vaccinations through its website, while National Express will offer 1,000 five-day unlimited saver tickets. Other firms offering incentives include Asda, Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo. (The Times)

Self-isolation for close Covid contacts ends for fully vaccinated

People in England and Northern Ireland fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Instead of having to isolate for 10 days, they are now advised to take a PCR test – although this is not mandatory. The new rules apply to all, including under-18s. The move brings England and Northern Ireland into line with Wales and Scotland. (BBC News)