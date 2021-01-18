The SPAA is calling for a “proactive route map” from the Scottish and UK governments as to how the travel sector can navigate out of this current situation and move towards “meaningful recovery”.

Alan Glen, council member and past president of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association, said of the introduction of the managed quarantine: "We acknowledge that public health is the overriding concern for everyone in Scotland and beyond, and that prospects for foreign travel will be extremely limited in the short- and medium-term.