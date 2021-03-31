Robert Scott, who has been with the line for five years, will become vice-president brand, marketing and sales from 24 May

P&O Cruises’ vice-president brand and product, Robert Scott, will take over from outgoing sales chief Alex Delamere-White, the line has announced.

Scott, who has been with P&O for over five years, will step into an expanded role as vice-president brand, marketing and sales from 24 May, with additional responsibility for multi-channel guest communication and travel trade relations.

P&O announced the departure of Delamere-White last month - he will leave the business at the end of May to take up a new role as chief commercial officer at developer McCarthy Stone.

Scott will continue to report directly to P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow.

During his tenure with P&O he has held a number of senior positions – including brand and onboard experience strategy for new Excel-class ships Iona and Arvia.

Scott was also “instrumental” in delivering a brand partnership with Gary Barlow as musical director for Iona, P&O said in a statement.

More recently, He has led Carnival UK’s Covid-19 return to service programme, overseeing the implementation of new protocols due to be in place when UK sailings restart this summer.

Outside of travel, he boasts two decades of consumer and marketing experience for several well-known brands including the National Lottery and T-Mobile.

Scott said: "This is a significant time for the travel industry and particularly the cruise sector, as we begin the initial phase of our return to service with the UK coastal cruises. The arrival of our two new ships for P&O Cruises in the next 18 months, Iona and Arvia, gives us huge scope to encourage a new audience to cruising and travel agents will play a critical role in this future growth.

“I am looking forward to playing a part in the recovery of the industry in the coming years, through listening to our guests, working closely with our travel agent partners and continued investment in our ships."

Ludlow added: “Robert’s varied and proven sales and marketing expertise will stand us in good stead as we embark on our resumption of sailing at this milestone time for the industry as whole.

“His experience with blue chip companies will ensure that hand in hand with our agent partners we will create stand out communication and strong commercial partnerships for our mutual benefit."