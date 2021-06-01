Two Scottish itineraries on Spirit of Discovery have been switched to southern England

Saga is amending the itineraries of two UK cruises following the Scottish government’s decision not to allow cruise ships to currently visit the country’s ports.

Earlier this week, MSC Cruises’ Virtuosa was refused the right to dock in Greenock, less than 36 hours before the ship’s scheduled arrival in the Scottish port.

The Scottish government has banned all cruise calls until the entire country can be placed under Scotland’s lowest level of Covid protection. This decision is not due to be reviewed until 28 June.

This move has forced Saga to change its Scottish Highlands and Islands cruise on Spirit of Discovery, due to depart on 27 June, to a West Country and South Coast trip from Tilbury.

Saga is also converting its scheduled Northern Isles to the Fjords cruise, departing 3 July, into a West County and South Coast itinerary from Tilbury.