In a change of policy, travellers will be able to choose from a list of approved providers when booking the required tests after arriving in Scotland. Previously Scottish travellers had to book expensive NHS home PCR tests via the UK government’s booking portal.



The move will come into effect in “early” September and the Scottish government said it had been made possible by “enhanced monitoring of the performance and reliability of private testing providers to ensure public health safeguards are maintained”.



Humza Yousaf, the Scottish government’s cabinet secretary for health and social care, said: “The step provides more choice and flexibility for travellers and will provide a boost for the tourism and aviation sector.



“We have had regular engagement with the UK government to understand the measures being taken to ensure test results will be communicated rapidly and reliably to both individuals and to contact tracing services.