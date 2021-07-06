The Scottish government is not planning to lift all restrictions until 9 August, which means Saga has had to change three itineraries departing later in July and early August.



The Northern Isles to the Fjords cruise on Spirit of Discovery, due to depart on 25 July, will now be called Coastal Landscapes of the West and will sail from Tilbury with calls at Portsmouth, Falmouth, Holyhead, Isles of Scilly and Portland.



The second affected voyage is the Inaugural Cruise on Spirit of Adventure departing Tilbury on 26 July, which will now call at Newcastle, Belfast, Liverpool, Holyhead, Portbury (for Bristol), Isles of Scilly and Falmouth, as well as giving passengers the chance to watch the fleet of the Fastnet Yacht Race sail past.



Saga has also had to change the Taste of the British Islands cruise on Spirit of Discovery from Tilbury departing on 2 August with the revised itinerary featuring calls at Falmouth, Isle of Man and Belfast before visiting the Scottish ports of Ullapool, Kirkwall, Lerwick, Scrabster and Invergordon from 9 August onwards.



Nigel Blanks, chief executive of Saga Cruises, told passengers in an online message: “At present Scotland is not permitting cruise ships to call to its ports, and it will continue to enforce some restrictions until 9 August which will prevent us from operating the cruises as planned.



“I appreciate this may come as disappointing news, however, we are confident that we will still be able to provide the first class experience that you expect from us.”