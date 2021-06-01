Malta was placed on Scotland's green list for travel on Thursday (24 June)

The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) and Barrhead Travel has welcomed the Scottish government’s traffic light system update - but has called for a "collective approach" from the UK government and devolved nations moving forward.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said she is pleased that some of the travel sector’s requests have been taken into consideration, but "it should never have taken a country-wide protest" for the government to "take action".

Her comments come following the Travel Day of Action on Wednesday (23 June) and after Scotland added Malta, the Balearic Islands and Madeira to its green list on Thursday (24 June).

"We welcome today’s announcement - albeit with some caution - which finally brings several key holiday destinations on to the green list in time for the summer season," she added.

"The additions will come as a great relief not just for the travel industry, but for thousands of holidaymakers and those with plans to visit loved ones abroad."

Dobson further called on the UK government and devolved nations to ensure "better communication" with the industry ahead of the next traffic light update in three weeks time.