Seabourn has amended its plans to restart cruising this summer, with the line now due to resume sailing in early July.

Seabourn Ovation will sail from Athens starting 3 July, with another four Seabourn ships due to return to service over the 10 months to April 2022.



On 18 July, Seabourn Odyssey will depart Bridgetown in Barbados and will sail the southern Caribbean.



Odyssey will be followed by Quest, which will sail an ex-Miami Antarctica season starting 7 July.



Next year, Seabourn Sojourn will depart on a world cruise from Los Angeles (11 January), before Seabourn Encore starts sailing from Athens (17 April).



"We continue to assess the overall global situation so we can make thoughtful, logical decisions about when each of our ships will restart,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.



“We know guests are beginning to restart travel on some level and we look forward to seeing them again as soon as possible, starting as early as this summer in Greece and the southern Caribbean."