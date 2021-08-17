The voyage was originally scheduled to depart on January 11, 2022, from Los Angeles, but was axed after the luxury-line announced Sojourn will return to Mediterranean sailings from 6 June next year.

It will spend its summer 2022 season sailing the Western Mediterranean, including the French and Italian Rivieras, Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, Morocco, Malta and the Canary Islands.

A 2024 world cruise itinerary, which will be available to book in October 2021, will replicate the cancelled sailing.

Guests due to embark on the 2022 world cruise voyage will receive specific information applicable to their booking.