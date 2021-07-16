Both will be on Seabourn Ovation, with a 10-night Land of Fjords & Fairytales itinerary departing 23 April 2023 from the Essex port.

Leading in at £4,799pp, it includes Kristiansand, Oslo, Gothenburg, Copenhagen, Wismar (Germany) and an overnight stay in Hamburg.

In addition, two 21-night North Sea and Scandinavian Serenade itineraries depart on 3 and 14 May 2023.

Among the calls are Skagen (Denmark), Copenhagen, Gdansk, Port Pionersky for Kaliningrad, St Petersburg, Helsinki, Stockholm and Tallinn.

Highlights include two overnight stays in St Petersburg and a Kiel Canal transit. The ship also visits Ystad in Sweden, a medieval market town. Prices are from £7,999pp.

UK & Ireland managing director Lynn Narraway said: “We are delighted to launch our 2023 Europe product ahead of schedule, which both gives our travel partners the opportunity to promote these cruises early.

“We are also thrilled to be offering three roundtrip UK cruises from Tilbury and Dover in 2023, as well as many fly/cruise options.

“We have extended our 10% Early Booking Bonus to enable guests booking these cruises and paying in full by 30 September 2021 to benefit from a 10% discount on their cruise fare. This has the added benefit of ensuring that travel partners will also receive their full commission early.”