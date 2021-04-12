Seabourn has cancelled more of its planned sailings in Europe this summer owing to concerns over whether it would get the necessary approvals in time for the journeys to go ahead.

Seabourn Sojourn and Seabourn Encore had both been due to re-enter service in Europe in early July, but the line on Thursday (22 April) confirmed their lengthy lay-up would continue.



All Seabourn Encore departures have been cancelled through to 21 August, while all departures onboard Seabourn Sojourn are off until 25 September.



"Seabourn is working towards its return to service and focusing on the destinations where it has obtained approval to sail," said the line in a statement.



"Unfortunately, the line does not anticipate receiving approval for all planned itineraries before they are scheduled to sail and has made the decision to cancel additional 2021 Europe departures aboard two ships."