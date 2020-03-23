The 30-day extension includes sailings scheduled to depart up to 14 May. Seabourn’s initial "pause" in global operations took effect on 14 March.



"The decision is a proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global spread of Covid-19," said Seabourn in a statement issued on Monday (30 March).



The line added it would shortly be contacting guests booked on voyages due to depart through 14 May, as well as their travel advisors.



Guests on impacted voyages will receive a 125% refund of the fare paid in the form of a future cruise credit, which can be applied to any future cruise through December 31 2021.



Guests who do not wish to take future cruise credit will receive a 100% refund of the monies paid to Seabourn, which will be reimbursed to the original form of payment.